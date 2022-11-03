Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000, Lara Dutta won the coveted Miss Universe, and Leilani was Miss Barbados. 22 years later, this former beauty Queen has something to say about Mrs Jonas. Mrs. Bhupati has been mercifully spared. The former Miss Barbados shared a video on her YouTube page and spoke at length about Priyanka Chopra wand what all transpired at the event 22 years ago.

She said in her video, “I literally went through the same thing at Miss World. I was Miss Barbados, and the year I went, Miss India won. Mind you, Miss India had won the previous year (Yukta Mookhey), the sponsor was also ZeeTV, and Indian cable station. Our sashes had ZeeTV on top and then the names of our countries. This is very familiar to me.”

She spoke in detail about the rather partial treatment that was rolled out for the actress during the pageant. She alleged she was allowed to wear a Sarong during a swimsuit competition whereas the others were not. She also said how the actress got food in her own room and also got better gowns and dresses.

“Apparently, she was using some skin tone cream, to even out her skin tone and it was splotchy. I did not say it was a bleaching cream, it was a skin tone cream. It didn’t work, her skin was blotchy so she did not want to remove her sarong. So during the actual judgement, she is actually in a dress,” Leilani said.

“My only problem with Priyanka is that getting to know her in the pageant, she was just unlikeable. And she is Meghan Markle’s best friend so go figure,” added the beauty queen.

Barring Chopra’s fiasco of naming the deceased Mother Teresa as the living figure she’s inspired by, fans stood by the actress on Reddit where the video was available for viewership. The actress made her Bollywood debut with The Hero- Love Story of a Spy in 2003 and went on to do films like Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Waqt, Don, Dostana, Fashion, Don 2, Agneepath, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and The Sky Is Pink.

