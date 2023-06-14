Popular rapper Kanye West, who recently turned 46, garnered controversy and criticism for her birthday party where sushi was served on a nude woman. The party was also attended by his ex-Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, and his new partner Bianca Censori.

The videos and photos from the party went viral on social, where a woman, who was only wearing a bikini top and bottom, was laying at the centre of the table surrounded by multiple trays of food.

While the tray of sushi was placed between her legs, the meal was resting above her chest, torso, and waist. The woman had a calm look on her face with her arms flat on the table and head up.

This viral content was bashed by netizens on Twitter with many of them calling West’s decision ‘misogynistic’.

While a user wrote, “Treating a human woman like a plate is kinda misogynistic big dog,” another netizen commented, “Misogyny at its finest.” “I’m not sure what’s more disturbing, the fact that Kanye had a naked woman as a sushi platter or the fact that he thought it was an appropriate party idea. Either way, I think I’ll pass on any future invitations to his shindigs,” opined another user.

However, many people shared that Kanye might have taken a part in a Japanese practice called Nyotaimori, where sashimi or sushi is served from the naked body of a woman.

One user commented, “I did this in catering for NFL players. The ‘models’ are not naked for sanitation reasons. They wear nude bikinis and the food is placed on banana leaves not their skin directly. Their body is like a table top. It’s artistic and beautiful when executed properly.”

While another one wrote, “Lol people here are not even aware that this isn’t uncommon, there are restaurants all over the world doing this?”

What Is Nyotaimori?

It is an ancient Japanese art of serving Sushi on a naked woman, where a model lies and her body is served as a food plate. The delicacy is placed on leaves so there is no direct contact between the skin and the food. The guests eat Sushi with a chopstick without touching the body part of the model. Outside Japan, this practice has been criticized as being decadent, humiliating, degrading, cruel, antiquated, objectifying, and sexist.

