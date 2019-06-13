You are here:

Anurag Kashyap casts Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in yet-untitled project, announces new production company

Anurag Kashyap has announced that he is starting a new company and is also working on a new movie.

According to Manorama Online, Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew has been roped in to play the lead in Kashyap's next film. The shoot will reportedly begin in Mumbai on 14 June.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to make the announcement.

New company, New film, New beginnings... — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 13, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan and Gully Boy music supervisor Ankur Tewari congratulated Kashyap on his new endeavours. Bachchan collaborated with Kashyap on his last directorial outing, Manmarziyaan.

Actor-turned-director Geetu Mohandas announced that Roshan Mathew will star in Kashyap's next on her Facebook page.

Kashyap was one of the founding members of the production banner Phantom Films, along with Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl before it was dissolved in October last year after after seven years of partnership.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films produced many Bollywood films like Queen, Masaan, Lootera, and Udta Punjab.

Kashyap has also bankrolled the upcoming biographical drama, Saand Ki Aankh. Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the film is based on the octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar from Uttar Pradesh.

Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 12:44:25 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.