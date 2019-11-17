Mirzapur Season 2 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen bhaiya returns in Amazon Prime Video's crime thriller series

Amazon Prime Video's gangster saga Mirzapur is returning for a second season. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Kaleen Bhaiya, debuted on Instagram and also shared the teaser on 16 November (Saturday).

The brief video opens to the visuals of burning funeral pyres at the bank of a river. Pankaj's voiceover says, "Jo aaya hai wo jayeha bhi. Bas marzi humari hogi," asserting that he has a tight grip on who comes and goes in his territory. The teaser then focuses on Kaleen bhaiya's ornate chair from where he reigns over Mirzapur.

Here is Mirzapur Season 2's teaser

"There’s a lot of anticipation amongst fans for the next season and I’m often asked when it will release. I too am excited about season two so it is just fitting for me to make my Instagram debut on the first birthday of Mirzapur and give my and the show’s fans a little tease into what is to come!," Pankaj told The Quint about joining Instagram. He was last seen in Sacred Games 2 as Guru Ji.

Mirzapur Season 2 also stars Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi. From the looks of the teaser, this season will be a violent, hard-hitting tale of power and strength set in Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh.

The nine-episode first season of the show ended with Golu (Shweta), Guddu (Ali) and Dimpy (Harshita Gaur) escaping a wedding gone violent after Munna (Divyendu) decides to go on a rampage. Vikrant's Bablu dies and so does Shriya's Sweety.

The show, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, will arrive in 2020 but Amazon Prime Video is yet to announce the exact release date.

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 10:09:12 IST