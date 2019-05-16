Mirzapur actors Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar to reunite in Shashanka Ghosh's upcoming film House Arrest

Post the release of the hit web series Mirzapur late last year, Ali Fazal's portrayal of a man torn between family values and being a monstrous gangster got him considerable critical acclaim. Starring opposite him in the show was Shriya Pilgaonkar, who played his love interest. Now Veere Di Wedding director Shashanka Ghosh has gotten them together once again, this time on another streaming platform for a digital film. The film is being directed by Samit Basu.

Titled House Arrest, the film circles around Ali’s character and is a situational comedy. Ali confessed he is excited to collaborate once again with the actress.

The two are friends off screen, which makes it easier for them to essay emotions on screen, a fact which has worked well for the film. The two actors were recently in Delhi shooting for their schedule of the film and Ali’s looking forward to see audiences react to his collaboration with his Mirzapur co-star.

Speaking about it, Ali said in a statement, "House Arrest is a fantastic script. It’s witty, very fresh and for me, selfishly, the character is very very arched and layered. So it was a fun time on sets to play this part. Even though it’s a comedy, it’s complex and I got to go on set everyday and do something new and fresh even though it was all at one place. Working with Shriya is always fun. Shashanka Ghosh is a genius along with Samit Basu who is the brains behind this venture. They both have such clarity on what they want and how they want it."

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 14:30:48 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.