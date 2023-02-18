Shahnawaz Pradhan, best known for featuring in series Mirzapur and movie Raees, has died following a heart attack, actor Yashpal Sharma said. He was in his late 50s. Pradhan complained of severe chest pain, fell unconscious and suffered a heart attack during an award function here on Friday evening. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but the doctors couldn’t revive him.

Sharma, who was also present at the event, shared a note on Instagram detailing the incident. “Today I attended this program in Mumbai… Everything was going great… Hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack…

“The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up and took him to Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away… May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family, Sharma wrote. Pradhan has played character roles in films M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Khuda Haafiz, Raees and Phantom; web series The Family Man and Hostages, and TV show “Krishna” and “24” among others.

Rajesh Tailang, who worked with Pradhan in Prime Video series Mirzapur, paid tribute to the actor in a Twitter post. “Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam!!! You were an amazing person and a great actor. Had a great time working with you in Mirzapur #purushram #mirzapur, Tailang wrote.

Many actors commented on Tailang’s post including Anup Soni, Rohitash Gour, and extended their condolences. Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) body expressed condolences on the demise of Pradhan on their official Twitter handle and wrote that the last rites will be held on Saturday in Mazgaon at 12.30 pm.

The cast and crew of Mirzapur is now gearing up for its third season.

Ali Fazal has made a huge splash across his performances and one of the most iconic ones has to be that of Guddu Bhaiya’ from ‘Mirzapur‘. As the entire cast and crew begins prep to start shooting for the highly anticipated third season, Fazal is busy with his own prep to bring back his character on screen. And what is different this time? The level of action and the techniques to prepare for that.

The actor has taken to the method of learning the basics of wrestling to apply the methods of combat and hand to hand combat to apply the skills for his character. The show has always had action in its premise, but the script this time around demands much more of it. Wanting to do his own stunts and action for his role, Ali wants to use this time and this prep to apply to those sequences in the show.

