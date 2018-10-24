Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal to play lead in Helcopter Eela director Pradeep Sarkar's romantic film, Arranged Marriage

Actor Ali Fazal has been roped in as the main lead of director-writer Pradeep Sarkar's next film, Arranged Marriage.

Arranged Marriage is an unique modern day love story set in Kolkata, read a statement. "It's a twisted tale between the couple and has its own complexities that will be beautifully explored by Pradeep sir on a larger canvas. We have just begun filming," Ali said.

"Set in 2018, it touches upon some very essential phases of love, relationships, families that are involved in the marriage," he added. In a statement to Mid-Day, Fazal also said that Arranged Marriage would be focusing on the changing dynamics between two families after marriage, apart from exploring the relationships between lovers and within families.

Ali also said it was an honour and privilege for him to work with the filmmaker "who has given such powerful and meaningful cinema and has worked with some of the best talents of Indian cinema".

Other than Arranged Marriage, Ali will also be seen in a key role in Amazon Prime Video's Original series Mirzapur, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi and Vikrant Massey. Helmed by Inside Edge director Karan Anshuman, all the episodes of Mirzapur have been shot in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Sarkar's Helicopter Eela, starring Kajol and Riddhi Sen, hit the screens on 12 October.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 11:24 AM