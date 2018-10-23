Mirzapur trailer: Karan Anshuman's gritty narrative charts Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey's rise to power

Amazon Prime Video has launched the trailer of their upcoming web series, Mirzapur. A gangster saga based in Benaras, Mirzapur stars Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. Helmed by Inside Edge director Karan Anshuman, all the episodes of Mirzapur have been shot in Uttar Pradesh.

The gritty trailer depicts the story of two brothers, played by Fazal and Massey, as they slowly rise to power and "become what they feared". They manage to attain that by intimidating people with guns. Pankaj Tripathi is seen as a gangster lord, bringing in a strong similarity with his Sacred Games co-star, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Gaitonde, in the Netflix show.

The trailer is packed with powerful one-liners which bring the audience into the murky world or politics and power struggle. At a juncture in the trailer, Fazal's character holds a rifle and says, "Attack mein bhi gun, defence mein bhi gun. Hum banayenge Mirzapur ko Amrica."

Mirzapur promises to be a violent, hard-hitting tale of power and strength as each narrative thread weaves into one whole story line.

In a statement to News18, Shweta Tripathi had revealed some details of her character, "In Mirzapur, I play the character Golu Gupta, the younger sister whose world lies in books. She’s a confident girl from Mirzapur who believes in living and doing things her way. Straightforward and honest, she doesn’t mince her words while talking."

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 16 November. Watch the trailer here.

