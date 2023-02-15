The love of a family is truly unparalleled and incomparable. It is a bond that embraces us with open arms and holds us strong through life’s ups and downs. The much-awaited movie – Gulmohar, directed by Rahul Chittella, starring the Padma Bhushan and National award-winning thespian Sharmila Tagore and the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is filled with emotional ties, familial love, and all the elements that keep the family together. The movie’s stellar cast also includes National Award winners – Amol Palekar, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, and Utsavi Jha, amongst others. Gulmohar is set to release on 3rd March 2023, only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mira Nair, the internationally acclaimed director of movies like The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Monsoon Wedding, was highly impressed when she watched Gulmohar, a film directed by debutant director Rahul Chittella. The Sharmila Tagore – Manoj Bajpayee starrer family drama is slated for release on 3rd March 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Describing Gulmohar, Mira Nair said, “The first time I saw Gulmohar in rough cut, what stayed with me was the rare thing; it evoked a feeling. It has a mood. It has a powerful sense of atmosphere and a feeling of people trying to find what makes life work, feeling the blows of life as they try to move forward. I loved the specificity with which it was written and conceived. Each character felt quite distinctive.” Praising her protégé and producing partner Rahul Chittella, she further added, “And yet what they were aspiring for in the world of Gulmohar was happiness. So why do we create walls between each other? Why do we cause our unhappiness? These are wise questions for a young filmmaker like Rahul; it was beautiful to see in Gulmohar. This evocation of wisdom and emotion and people in different ways, each striving for what could make them happy.”

Mira Nair has a long association with the director Rahul Chittella, who has assisted Mira in several films as her close associate, including the acclaimed Reluctant Fundamentalist. Mira attributes a substantial “building block of her own work” to Rahul’s passion, understanding, and tenacity as a filmmaker. She said, “Rahul knows himself; he knows what appeals to him, what moves him, and what doesn’t let him go; he has a powerful sense of what he loves and does not want. He is humble. He listens to people’s opinions, but he will process them, and then he will only do what he is comfortable with. That kind of clarity or vision is what makes him a filmmaker.”

Mira says about her association with Gulmohar, “I have been a friend of Gulmohar since its inception, from the early scripts to the first rough cut. I visited several times on set, seeing Rahul put together this pretty extraordinary ensemble cast, which he did with great insight and perfection.”

