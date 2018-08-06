Minecraft movie release date pushed back after writer-director Rob McElhenney drops out of project

The movie on Minecraft, a sandbox game, is going through major changes under the hood, as reported by TheWrap, Director and co-writer Rob McElhenney has reportedly abandoned the Warner Bros.’ movie, which will now not be hitting the screens in May 2019 anymore.

As his replacement, Warner Bros. has approached the team of Aaron and Adam Nee to pen down a different script revolving around the popular game. Jason Fuchs had written the previous screenplay draft along with McElhenney. A source close to the production team mentioned the release date of 24 May 2019 which the studio announced two years ago, would also be postponed.

In the game of Minecraft, there are practically no rules as there are no objectives to accomplish. In the Survival mode however, there are hostile creatures that crop up in the night time such as zombies, skeletons, creepers and spiders that you'll need to protect yourself from with weapons and shelters you craft.

You can create your own rules and weapons, give yourself unique abilities and use your imagination to build environments. In the Creative mode, players can focus on building large projects without being affected by the environment.

Your inventory is the various blocks you have collected and the tools you've made to collect them. Some player-made modifications or 'mods' even get incorporated in the official game.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 19:36 PM