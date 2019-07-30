Mindhunter Season 2 trailer: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany return as undaunted FBI agents in Netflix thriller

Netflix has released the first Mindhunter Season 2 trailer, offering a first video look at the new season of David Fincher’s hour-long drama series. The show first premiered in 2017, and was highly praised for its unconventional and unique take on criminal psyche.

The new season, which follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), and psychologist Wendy Carr(Anna Torv) as they further explore criminal psychology, will focus on the Atlanta child murders that occurred between 1979 and 1981.

The first season, which included the terrifying storyline of real-life serial Ed Kemper (played by Cameron Britton), serves as a follow-up to the new trailer. The footage shows Kemper back in the interview room with Ford and Tench, who are trying to gauge the psychopathy of the killer, in order to prevent any crimes happening in the future. The teaser relies heavily on Kemper where is setting the tone for the intense drama. The season two will put the investigator’s newfound understanding of the criminal mind to a test.

Fincher, best known for films, such as Se7en, Fight Club and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, directed four episodes of the first season. He had earlier confirmed that The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford director Andrew Dominik is also involved in the making of season 2.

The show features Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain.

Fincher also executive produces the show, alongside Hollywood star Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen, and Cean Chaffin.

The nine-episode series of Mindhunter Season 2 begins premiere on 16 August on Netflix.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 13:05:24 IST