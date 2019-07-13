Mindhunter season 2: David Fincher's Netflix series to premiere on 16 August, will focus on Atlanta child murders

Netflix's critically-acclaimed and popular series Mindhunter will be returning with its second season on 16 August. Executive producer and series director David Fincher revealed the premiere date of the series in an interview with Elvis Mitchell on The Treatment podcast. Best known for films such as Se7en, Fight Club and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, he had helmed four episodes of Mindhunter's first season.

"Yes, there is now (a date). I'm not sure, I guess I'm allowed to say it, but, yeah, it's gonna be the 16th (August)," Fincher said.

Hollywood star Charlize Theron, who is one of the executive producers on the show, had earlier teased that the second season will come out in August.

Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, and Holt McCallany are returning for the second season. Fincher said that the new installment will focus on the Atlanta child murders of 1979 to 1981, writes The Wrap. He also confirmed that The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford director Andrew Dominik is also involved in the making of season 2.

Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. Two FBI agents, played by Groff and McCallany, interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to apply what they learn to current cases.

Season one premiered in October 2017 and the show was formally renewed for its sophomore outing in November same year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 17:10:32 IST