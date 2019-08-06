Mindhunter Season 2 trailer: FBI agents Holden Ford, Bill Tench investigate infamous Atlanta Child Murders

The trailer of David Fincher’s crime series Mindhunter season 2 was released by Netflix on 6 August (Tuesday). The series is an adaptation of Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Serial Crime Unit by retired FBI agent John Douglas and author Mark Olshaker. The book sheds light on how Douglas and his team employed psychological profiling to better understand serial killers.

While the first season showed the early stages of criminal profiling, the second season seems to show how investigators will put their newfound understanding of a criminal's psyche to practice.

In the second season of Mindhunter, FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) will explore the Atlanta child murders that took place between 1979 and 1981, with the deaths of 28 children of African-American origin. While the local law enforcement is convinced that it is the work of the Klu Klux Klan, Ford seems to think otherwise.

The trailer teases Ford's meeting with the notorious cult leader Charles Manson (played by Damon Herriman in the show as well as in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). As the clip comes to an end, Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton) can be seen telling Ford and Tench, "One more thing, Manson is small. Like really small. Try not to stare."

The show also stars Anna Torv as the criminal psychologist Wendy Carr.

Here's the trailer of Mindhunter Season 2 shared by Netflix.

Collider writes that besides Fincher, the series has been directed by Andrew Dominik (known for Assassination of Jesse James) and Carl Franklin (Devil in a Blue Dress). Fincher also executive produces the show, along with Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen, and Cean Chaffin.

The nine-episode series of Mindhunter Season 2 premieres on 16 August on Netflix.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 13:41:33 IST