Mindhunter season 2 first look: Holden Ford, Bill Tench investigate '80s Atlanta Child Murders

Easily the most awaited series on Netflix of 2019, Mindhunter season 2 is soon to premiere on the streaming giant. The period drama revolves around the birth of behavioral science, with respect to a study on serial killers. Only a month away from release, the makers of the show released the first look of the upcoming episodes.

The upcoming nine episodes will see Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they try to unravel the mystery behind the notorious Atlanta Child Murders of the ‘80s. The two will also get help from psychologist Wendy Carr through their case.

The show features Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain, and is co-created by David Fincher, Andrew Dominik, and Carl Franklin.

Fincher, best known for films, such as Se7en, Fight Club and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, directed four episodes of the show's first season. He had earlier confirmed that The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford director Andrew Dominik is also involved in the making of season 2.

Fincher also executive produces the show alongside Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen, and Cean Chaffin.

Mindhunter Season 2 premieres on 16 August on Netflix.

