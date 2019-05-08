You are here:

Mindhunter season 2 to premiere on Netflix in August, reveals executive producer Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has revealed that the second season of hit Netflix series Mindhunter will debut in August this year. The 43-year-old actor, who is one of the executive producers on the crime drama series, shared the news on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show.

"Season 2 is coming out in August. Yeah, can't wait. Deep, dark... it's wonderful," Theron said.

The cast includes show features Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, and Holt McCallany.

Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. Two FBI agents, played by Groff and McCallany, interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to apply what they learn to current cases. Torv plays a closeted psychology professor working towards tenure at Boston University.

Charlize Theron reveals an August 2019 release date for #Mindhunter Season 2 on SiriusXM's “Howard Stern Show" on Monday, April 29th. pic.twitter.com/dfzS9TVoQr Advertisement — Mindhunter News (@MindhunterNews) April 30, 2019

Filmmaker David Fincher, best known for films such as Se7en, Fight Club and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, directed four episodes of the show's first season.

Fincher also executive produces the show alongside Theron, Joshua Donen and Cean Chaffin.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 11:48:33 IST

