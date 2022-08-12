In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Cyrus Sahukar opened up about his layered character in Mind The Malhotras season 2 and how his life changed after marriage.

After the humongous success of the first season, Cyrus Sahukar, Mini Mathur and Malhotra family are back to entertain us with the second season of Mind The Malhotras. The show, which released today, is garnering praises from the OTT lovers. A few days back, lead actor Cyrus Sahukar in a candid conversation with Firstpost shared the common trait between him and Rishabh from Mind The Malhotras and how his life has changed post-marriage. Excerpts from the interview:

The marketing or promotional strategy of Mind The Malhotras season 2 is quite unique as despite no material on social media it has garnered curiosity among the OTT lovers

Well, all the strategy is primarily I must give credit to Amazon, Freud, I'm not someone who has actually been part of the strategizing team whatsoever. What I do know is that we shorted during the pandemic, of course, and it was a lovely long shoot for about 30 33 days. But I think that I receive hundreds and hundreds of messages over the last year and a half, especially in the middle of the pandemic, I think there's a whole new bunch of people also started watching it. In fact, even yesterday, I met someone at a food court here, who was asking about season 2, what happens next and where they are. So that has been a non-stop situation and sometimes I also forget that it plays out in over 200 countries around the world. So you land up in some place and you forget it, people may have watched it abroad or anywhere else. Answering your question about strategy-wise, I don't have too much of a plan or say on that. That's something that obviously, the powers that be will planet and they have so much more of an understanding of it in. So that way I won't be able to answer that question. But I can tell you that wherever I go there's a lot of love it received and their love of people who I meet more and more married people who sort of really sort of associate with the day-to-day realities and dramas that Rishabh and family go through.

Was there any pressure or responsibility for the second as the first one was a huge hit?

Well, this one's going to be quite a big shift. I think the first season was in many ways, setting it up and setting up a story and being a comedy-drama. This time, I think we also jumped or like a year and a half or so two years in terms of a timeline in their lives and I don't feel any mega pressure, but I do feel that writers slaved over, Karan and Sahil sat and wrote. This time you'll see a lot more layers in each and every member of the family, a lot more lunacy and this time, what happens is, how in life sometimes, life is going straight and smooth, and other times there's so many things happening and lots of dramatic moments happening in your life. This time every single person in the Malhotra family is going through their own drama and their own change in their own little sub-story. And that was very interesting to see, especially for Rishabh because if I just look at for me, that was like a lot happened. I think his father who was there in season one, is not there anymore, Rishabh sort of reached a point in his life where he feels like he wants to take his ball-bearing company to a much bigger space and is constantly trying to learn Japanese because he's dealing with the Japanese bunch of people and wants to now, finally his legacy and build a legacy and sir become a millionaire. Shefali has decided to start our own food channel. The kids are growing up into their own little dramas and Zorro has gone to the Village. So it's a, it's a madhouse already. I do feel that with the second season, I did find a lot more layers that I had to sort of delve into than I had to originally in season one. Because with a sitcom or a comedy-drama, the season ones in twos are sort of setting up the story and then it sort of starts expanding.

Despite being a comedy show, it resonated with its target audience due to its relevant content. So, was it a task for you to keep the essence intact in the second season?



It was tricky. I'm always nervous, man. I generally don't think comedy is an easy job and some days you're always wondering like how does this play out? Because you also want to be honest and real. And it was a big task because here's what happened I think Rishabh is in many ways a person who had to do a lot of growing up in this season because his father passed away, he suddenly taken on the reins of the company, he's dealing with his own family and dramas and as the kids are growing up, they are going through their own sort of situations of their own. So for me, I found there was a lot of different scenes where you discuss how as a human being you're different people at different times of the day and members of the family like you more authoritarian with someone you're easier with your mom. In this case, the mom also has his father passed away and the mom has a love interest. I don't think she's aware of that initially and so he's dealing with that drama and also the fact that his mom is now home alone, he's dealing with his kids growing up and then Shef (Shefali played by Mini Mathur) has decided that she hasn't been paid attention focus to her life and so she started a Food Channel. So the whole house feels very similar to like I'm staying at my cousins' right now. Space similar to these houses where kids are growing up is pandemonium in the morning, everyone's got their own itinerary and storyline. So for me, there's a lot of exploring of Rishabh. I feel in season one, there was one kind of Rishabh, but this time there's a lot of different Rishabhs that will delve into his office life, will delve into the workspace scenario, will delve into friendships and of course, there's always therapy. I think this season and more therapy than last season.

What are the common traits between Cyrus and Rishabh?

I think that the weird feeling of suddenly realizing that you have to grow up and you have to take on some responsibilities. And this is a really weird thing which happens I think where you suddenly realize that like now I can't be doing the things I used to do say at my twenties and I think the Rishabh is a person who mazes of man child but also trying to sort of do the best he can and invariably whether its life or its timing or his decisions, that something or the other goes wrong and in life that's just a constant what I mean we're all at some point of the other sort of had some expectation of one thing and then something else comes out. So I find they are some similarities with mean Rishabh but the way he handles his stresses, I think is even better than I am. Because I was just talking to my friend group. Rishabh has all. This is happening is right? He's just lost his father. He's got a company that he wants to expand and become a millionaire. So he's already super excited about that. It is the kind of guy who's counting his chickens way before they hatch. He's dealing with Japanese people so he is learning Japanese in the house. Zorro is going through his own dramas, which Rishabh has to deal with, then Shefali has turned the whole house upside down because she is exploring herself as a chef and started her own YouTube channel. Each kid is growing up with their own dramas. I was just wondering like how do you manage all these things in all of life, hits you at the same time? I usually get overwhelmed sometimes with life and I think a similarity between Rishabh and a lot of men is wished that all these could disappear, and you stick your head like an ostrich underneath, but the next morning, more and more piles up. So I think, it's a coming of age, it's like almost like growing up and taking on responsibilities, otherwise, many people may want to evade.

How OTT has changed your life?

OTT has done wonders for my life because I spent many many years hosting shows. With OTT, I found that there's just an incredible amount of good work that is happening in terms of the writing in terms of cinematography in terms of Direction and it has really opened up my life to exploring myself so much more as an actor. And also acting is a never-ending learning job which I feel now I am putting a lot of effort into and trying to sort of learn. Because every day used you think you've gotten somewhere then you come back and you realize I'm actually at zero. So for me, I'm like almost like in life I'm starting from a point where I am training and trying to learn new things and express myself as an actor. And I think it's very rare to be someone who's hosting and acting at the same time because these two are completely different professions. I genuinely can't be more grateful that of the either opportunities and even as an audience, I really love the shows that come over and I mean I watch them ardently and I really think that a lot of magical stuff is happening in India.

You recently got married. So, how this new phase has changed you in your personal and professional life?

I am trying to figure it out. I think the same thing as I was talking about earlier. I think you feel like you should grow up now. I think it changes you and you become far more responsible. You got a lot of faults that you need to fix. And I love parallels between my life and of course, what's happening in my wife's life because there are so many moments that are so supremely relatable. And I find them so common. Even here in America, I am staying with relatives, we have a packed house with two kids. And you notice every day is a negotiation as a couple he's and life has like he's throwing a curve ball after curve ball. So, I think our marriage is sort of at least for now it's making me think a little bit more about being more responsible, getting my stuff together and trying to improve myself.

