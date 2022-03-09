BTS was formed in 2010 but debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, with members Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook

Min Yoongi, commonly known as Suga, celebrates his 29th birthday today, 9 March. The song writer-rapper is now a big name in the K pop industry. Alongside Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, Suga is part of famous south Korean music band, Bangtan boys or BTS.

The band has a big fan base all over the world and birthdays of any of its members are celebrated as a festival by their admirers (BTS Army).

Suga maintains a strong bond with every other member of the band and as seen by the fact that they continue to post group photographs on their Instagram page, which has over 60 million followers.

Let's have a look at few of them:

This picture uploaded by the boys has a theme behind it. Each member of the band appears dapper in the photo as they pose in front of the car washing setup, dressed in stylish attire. Their fan base may be estimated based on the number of likes they have received on a single photo, which has over 74 lakh.

They can be seen wearing somewhat matching black outfits in another theme photoshoot, which drew a lot of compliments from their followers in the comments section. "I love you BTS please say to jk i want marry him, jk please trust me your my heart beat, if my heart beat was stop working, how can i survive please marry me...." one user wrote, accompanied by red hearts.

In a fun-looking beach photo shared by the group, all seven of them are seen laying on wooden benches in their cool beach attire around a surreal sea vista with their sunglasses on.

One of the reasons why they are so popular is that they write songs that are highly relatable to today's generation, since they address issues such as mental health and school-age youth concerns. They have also wrote songs that show how much strength their army gives to them.

Furthermore, the seven of them have done an excellent job of keeping their Instagram feeds intriguing. Take a peek at some of their profile's screenshots:

All of these pictures reflect that they not only have a wonderful musical sense, but also a good sense of fashion and handling of social media.

Suga recently promised on Instagram during one of his live Instagram sessions that he will again come live on his birthday to chat with his fans. Until then, his followers impatiently await the opportunity to see him live.