Mimi fame Kriti Sanon turns 32 today, July 27. Born in New Delhi, she is known for her work in Hindi films like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi.

Sanon stepped into the entertainment industry as a model right after completing her engineering degree. The actress made her Telugu debut in 2014 with Nenokkadine, in which she was paired alongside superstar Mahesh Babu. The same year, she also made her entry in Bollywood with Heropanti, starring opposite debutant Tiger Shroff.

After Heropanti, she has never looked back. From Bareilly Ki Barfi to Mimi, Kriti Sanon has constantly given great performances and impressed audiences with her capabilities.

On Kriti Sanon's 32nd birthday, here is a sneak peek into her photo gallery:

The Mimi star looks gorgeous in this backless black dress. Sanon opted for minimal accessories and completed the look with a statement necklace. The star looks gorgeous in this version of everyone's favourite LBD.

Kriti Sanon looks scintillating in designer Surya Sarkar's maroon glittery dress. The actress has paired her outfit with black heels and a classy hairdo.

This black and white outfit looks stunning on the Heropanti star. The actress opted for silver earrings and a bun to finish off her look.

Sanon's desi girl outfit certainly makes our hearts skip a beat. She wore a golden saree by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Kriti Sanon looks adorable in this pink lycra dress by the house of Amen. The actress wore hoops to make her ensemble pop out even more.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor raised temperatures in a sheer pink corset gown by Aadnevik. With a side slit and strappy heels, she completely nailed the look.

Sanon looks like a dream in a black lehenga by Seema Gujral. With an embroidered dupatta, necklace, and intense black eyes, she added some oomph to her traditional outfit.

