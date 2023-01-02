This New Year’s Eve witnessed the tinsel town having a dull moment, as a wave of stars jetted off to various exotic locations to ring in 2023. From the Pataudi family relishing their time in the snow capped mountains of Switzerland to Kartik Aaryan having his ‘Yolo and Solo’ New Year’s vacay in Paris, these celebrities have literally hooked us all to our phone screens and seeing them travelling in style will truly force you to pack your bags and leave. Of the many celebrities who abandoned Mumbai this New Year, fitness enthusiast and supermodel Milind Soman was also on the list. The actor was accompanied by his wife and yogini Ankita Konwar as they ventured into 2023, while being surrounded by lush green mountains in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba. And courtesy of the internet, the couple has kept his fans updated about the same.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Milind dropped a video of him and his wife wishing their fans and followers “Happy New Year!!!” In the video, Milind and his wife can be seen standing close to each other. While Milind had his hands around Ankita’s waist, she kept her hands on his chest, as they wished their Instagram family. The video opens by showing them in a mid-angle, later it zooms out to show them in the full frame. The two can be seen concluding the video with a sweet kiss. Decked in a complete winter ensemble, the couple can be seen twinning in red. While Milind is sporting a grey and red puffer jacket atop an off-white hoodie, Ankita can be seen dressed in a turtleneck pullover. Milind posted the adorable video with Beck Hill’s trending track My Heart Goes being played in the background.

It seems that the couple was accompanied by their friends, Milind shared a group picture of them all in his Instagram Stories. In the picture, all five of them can be seen posing for the camera, while they are standing with the support of a grill. They can be seen standing at the front of a picturesque view.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor was last seen in Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta’s drama series Masaba Masaba. Next, he will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial Emergency, wherein he will be essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The project is under development and also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The movie will see Kangana essaying the titular role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

