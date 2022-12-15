Sonu Sood’s dedicated philanthropy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic not only established him as a real-life hero but also brought him into the limelight. With his successful efforts in sending thousands of stranded migrants back to their villages during the lockdown, and flying students back home, Sonu became a social media sensation overnight. Now the actor is once again making headlines, but not for good reasons. Recently, the Dabangg actor shared a video of himself, wherein Sonu was seen sitting by the door of a moving train. The actor’s latest post wasn’t taken well by social media users who have claimed his acts to be “dangerous” and “irresponsible”. Further, they also urged the authorities to intervene, and now the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate has reacted to his video.

Sonu’s video opens by showing the actor sitting in a squatting position on the footboard by the door of a moving train. The actor has been captured leaning from the speeding train while holding the rod of the train with both hands. The actor can be looking out in the distance, while Bollywood’s iconic track Musafir Hoon Main Yaron plays in the background.



Now the Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate has criticised Sonu’s actions and urged all to follow safety guidelines. Taking to its official Twitter account the department wrote, “Sonu Sood travelling on the footboard may be a source of ‘Entertainment’ in movies, not real life! Let’s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a ‘Happy New Year’ for all.”

Reacting to his deadly stunt, users urged the authorities to punish his acts. One user commented, “Kindly take action against him for travelling like that! This is risky plus people can follow him and do more such deeds! Punish and set an example.”

Another commented, “Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos! If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger.”

Another wrote, “Bollywood never stops disappointing. Projecting unsafe practices as a coolness quotient does more harm than any good. Please do not try such stunts. Life is precious.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, wherein he shared screen space with Manushi Chillar. Next, the actor will be seen in Vaibhav Misra’s actioner Fateh.

