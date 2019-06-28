Midway trailer: Patrick Wilson, Nick Jonas prepare for battle in Roland Emmerich’s World War II action film

The first trailer of Independence Day director Ronald Emmerich’s newest film, Midway, was released on 27 June. The war film is based on the true events from the Battle of Midway, which was a decisive naval battle in the Pacific Theater of World War II which took place between 4 and 7 June 1942. It is bankrolled by Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, Harald Kloser, and Mark Gordon.

Check out the trailer here

When our freedom was under attack, one battle would turn the tide. Watch the new teaser trailer for #MidwayMovie now. In theaters on November 8. pic.twitter.com/NE8Fsz4PZi — Midway Movie (@MidwayMovie) June 27, 2019

The trailer indicates that this battle is a consequence of the attack on Pearl Harbour. The trailer begins with Ann Best (Mandy Moore) along with her daughter staring at a distance, watching the full landscape of the Pearl Harbour raid unfold in front of them. As the American Navy and soldiers prepare for the unforeseen, we hear Lt Commander Edwin T Layton (Patrick Wilson) saying, “Pearl Harbour is the greatest intelligence failure in American history.”

With a stellar star-cast, the trailer shows armies braving extreme weather conditions at sea, soldiers saying goodbye to wives before battle, and ample explosions.

According to the official synopsis, the film “centres on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII."

The film has been written by Wes Tooke and is being presented by Lionsgate Movies.

Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Luke Evans, Luke Kleintank, Darren Criss, Aaron Eckhart, Jake Weber and Nick Jonas round out the cast of aviators and sailors. Midway is slated to release on theatres 8 November.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 16:34:23 IST