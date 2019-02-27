Midsommar: A24 teases Ari Aster’s Hereditary follow-up, starring Jack Reynor, Will Poulter, Florence Pugh

A24 recently tweeted official teasers of sorts for Midsommar, Ari Aster's follow-up film to Hereditary.

Jack Reynor, Will Poulter and Florence Pugh, Vilhem Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Ellora Torchia and Archie Madekwe are part of Aster's new film.

"Pugh and Reynor will play a couple that travels to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for its fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult," says a press release, shared by Bloody Disgusting.

In June 2018, Aster had spoken about his upcoming feature with The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm in pre-production for my next film which will be shooting in Hungary. A24 is doing that as well, and that is technically a horror film. It's Scandinavian folk horror. That is the only other horror movie I have. And I'm pretty sure that's going to be it for a long time."

Hereditary told a harrowing story of a family tragedy that veers into the realm of the supernatural — the Graham family starts to unravel following the death of their reclusive grandmother. Even after she is gone, the matriarch still casts a dark shadow over the family, especially her teenage granddaughter, Charlie, whom she always had an unusual fascination with.

Midsommar will release in theatres later this year.

