Michael Moore's anti-Trump documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 to release in September ahead of mid-term elections

Michael Moore's documentary about US President Donald Trump will release on 21 September.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, the filmmaker revealed that Fahrenheit 11/9 — both a nod to the title of his 2004 documentary about former President George W. Bush and a reference to the day Trump was declared winner in 2016 — will be released on September.

A day later, in an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, he remarked he was releasing it before the midterm elections because he want millions of people to get to the polls. "We’re going to bring Trump down,” he said emphatically. He warned how America is slowly progressing in "little increments" towards the fascist society of The Handmaid's Tale.

Moore also told Colbert that the film is about "how the hell we got in this situation, and how we are going to get out of it". He also shared a short sneak peek as part of his appearance. In the footage, the director is seen trying to gain entry into Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. "Just tell him it's me," Moore says at one point to a security guard.

Moore told Colbert that he was in Mar-a-Largo for just over 11 minutes. "Did they forcibly toss you out?" Colbert asked. "No, they're not able to do that with me," Moore said.

However, the Oscar-winning documentarian was optimistic due to the fact that, in six of the last seven presidential elections, the popular vote was won by a Democrat.

Last month, just after Roseanne Barr's Twitter rant got her outsed from her ABC comedy Roseanne, Moore indicated in a Facebook post that his documentary would have at least a passing reference to Barr.

Moore's film Fahrenheit 9/11 won the Palme d'Or at Cannes 2004 for its critical look at the presidency of George W. Bush and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Watch Moore's interviews on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Real Time with Bill Maher below:

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 18:27 PM