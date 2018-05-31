Michael Moore teases 'secret project' aimed at Donald Trump, Roseanne Burr: 'They will rue the day they knew me'

Fahrenheit 9/11 director Michael Moore teased a “secret” documentary involving Donald Trump and Roseanne Barr on Wednesday. He shared on Twitter a throwback clip of him as a guest alongside Trump on The Roseanne Show, Barr's talk show in the late 90s.

The tweet was accompanied by the caption: “I know Roseanne. And I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they knew me...”

I know Roseanne. And I know Trump. And they are about to rue the day they knew me... pic.twitter.com/vW81Gq7s1i — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 30, 2018

In the video, the then-New York real estate mogul is seen praising the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker's 1989 film, Roger & Me, about the consequences of GM CEO Roger Smith's downsizing efforts on Moore’s hometown of Flint, Michigan.

Also read: Roseanne cancelled — Donald Trump breaks silence on race row; calls out ABC for purported media bias

“It was terrific, I tell you. I loved what he did,” Trump tells Moore in the segment. “If I was Roger, I wouldn’t have liked it. But I enjoyed it.”

“I hope he never does one on me,” Trump added.

But, going by the banner on Moore's website, Trump should be concerned. A message posted on the site reads: “I’ve been working on a secret project for the last few months.”

Also read: Roseanne Barr blames insomnia pill Ambien for tweet slur; drug maker replies 'racism is not a known side effect'

Moore, a longtime champion of liberal causes and outspoken critic of Trump, gained fame with his gun violence documentary Bowling for Columbine for which he won an Oscar in 2003. His other films include Fahrenheit 9/11, which was a critical look at the presidency of George W. Bush and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Updated Date: May 31, 2018 12:45 PM