Michael Madhu, popular Kannada actor and comedian, passes away aged 51

Popular Kannada actor and comedian Michael Madhu died of a heart attack on Wednesday evening. Known for his roles in films such as 1993 film Shhh! and 2013's Bhajrangi, the 51-year-old actor is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the actor collapsed in his house in Bengaluru and was rushed to the KIMS hospital where he breathed his last.

Karthik Gowda, creative executive producer at Hombale Films, tweeted about Madhu’s demise.

RIP Michael Madhu. Many of your works still generate so much laughter for the audiences. pic.twitter.com/KD9JNsOC8P — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 13, 2020

Madhu acted in over 300 films in a career spanning 15 years. First coming into prominence with the 1993 film Love Training, he held pivotal roles in films like AK 47, Vaali, Suryavamsha, Neelambari, Yamalokadalli Veerappan, Meese Hottha Gandasige Demandappo Demandu, Suprabhatha and Minugathare.

A Times of India report revealed Madhu had entered the industry to become a choreographer and added Michael to his name since he was a fan of pop singer Michael Jackson.

The actor was known for his unique style of comedy, involving body language and expressions that would leave fans in splits.

The Kannada film industry recently lost another comedian Bullet Prakash. The veteran actor died on 6 April after suffering from a liver infection.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 18:16:37 IST

