Bullet Prakash, Kannada actor, passes away aged 44 of kidney-related ailment, say reports

Famous Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passed away on Monday. He was 44.

The actor breathed his last in a Bengaluru hospital where he was being treated for a kidney-related ailment.

One of the most loved actors of the Kannada cinema, he has worked in over 300 films in his career.

As per reports, the actor had undergone a drastic weight loss, leading to him shedding 35 kgs all of a sudden. This led to health issues and sources claim that Prakash was unable to attend shooting for almost three months.

The hospital where he was admitted, released a statement carried by India Today, that said, " Despite all the treatment measures, he is still in a critical state. We are keeping at constant check on his health and are keeping his family updated on the same."

Praksah had also been part of the second season of popular reality television show Bigg Boss. He had also shared screen space with top actors in Kannada film industry.

He is known for his comic roles and he was named 'Bullet' because of his love for Royal Enfield Bullet motorbikes which he used to ride.

He is known for films like Mast Maja Maadi and Aryan.

Besides his acting career, he was also a member of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 09:44:37 IST