After Neverland: Oprah Winfrey to interview Michael Jackson's accusers in a special following HBO documentary

FP Staff

Mar 04, 2019 13:24:58 IST

An Oprah Winfrey interview with two men who say Michael Jackson sexually abused them as boys will air immediately after a documentary on the men. HBO and the Oprah Winfrey Network announced on Wednesday that the special, Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, will air simultaneously on both channels on Monday. That’s just after the conclusion of the two-night airing of Leaving Neverland.

Oprah Winfrey with Wade Robson, James Safechuck and Dan Reed. HBO

The networks say the pre-taped interview by Winfrey will be with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, and the film’s director, Dan Reed in front of an audience of people affected by sexual abuse.

The documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to a standing ovation, explored the abuse allegations of  the two men who had previously denied Jackson molested them and supported him to authorities and in Robson’s case, very publicly.

Jackson's family and Jackson estate have repeatedly denounced the documentary through written statements, a lawsuit , and letters to HBO and Britain’s Channel 4, which plan to air the film. Their central criticism has been the film’s failure to talk to family members or other defenders of Jackson, whom they insist never molested a child. They said it spreads falsehoods about a man not alive to defend himself.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 13:24:58 IST

