Michael Jackson's sister La Toya names Deepika Padukone's look as one of her favorites from the Oscars red carpet
Deepika Padukone is consistently making waves worldwide and putting India on the Global map and while she does that, the actress is making sure to leave us in awe with one fashion statement after the other. Her latest look that made head turns was the outfit that she wore at the Oscars leaving everyone raving about it.
Besides fashion critics showering praises on the superstar’s look for the Academy Awards, Michael Jackson’s sister La Toya Jackson also listed Deepika’s look as one of her favourites from the awards along with Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne and Angela Bassett on her social media.
While she is winning hearts with her fashion moments off-screen, her on-screen style in Pathaan has once again become the talk of the town, after the film recently released on an OTT platform. Fans cannot stop discussing her fashion serves in the film, from the superhot bikini looks in Besharam Rang to her sexy action suits.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for Project K along with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan among other projects in the the pipeline.
