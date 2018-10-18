You are here:

Michael B Jordan to play an assassin in Lionsgate's film adaptation of Derek Haas' The Silver Bear

Los Angeles: Actor Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgate's film adaptation of assassin story The Silver Bear.

A director has not yet been attached to the project, reports Variety.

The Silver Bear is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for Wanted and 3:10 to Yuma.

The novel is about an assassin named Columbus — called the Silver Bear by some — who tracks a powerful politician with presidential aspirations. Frank Baldwin (The Godmother) wrote the script.

"The Silver Bear is the kind of story that needs to be experienced on the big screen and Michael is the perfect movie star to inhabit the skin of this dynamic character and take us into the cinematic world of Columbus," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake.

"We're incredibly honoured that Michael and Nickel City chose Lionsgate to partner with in bringing this exciting property to life."

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 15:16 PM