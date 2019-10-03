Michael B Jordan, Seth Rogen to executive produce Amazon Prime Video's crime show Middle West

Michael B Jordan, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg are teaming up to executive produce Amazon Prime Video's forthcoming crime drama Middle West, co-produced by Lionsgate and Amazon Studios.

The series will follow two Chicago FBI agents who visit Gary, Indiana, to investigate the disappearance and murder of two police officers, who themselves were investigating the case of several missing young men, reports Variety.

Middle West will be directed by Steven Caple, from a script penned by writers Alexander Aciman and Julien Martin Hawthorne. Caple, Aciman and Hawthorne will also executive produce the show. Jordan, along with Alana Mayo, will executive produce via their production banner, Outlier Society. Rogen and Goldberg will executive produce with James Weaver and Josh Fagen under their Point Grey Pictures banner.

Jordan has a string of projects lined up. He plays the protagonist in Destin Daniel Cretton's legal drama Just Mercy, alongside Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, and Rafe Spall. The movie is based on the true story of Walter McMillian, who with the help of young defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, appealed his murder conviction. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will hit the screens on 25 December. Apart from this, he will also play a pivotal role in Netflix's upcoming superhero sci-fi web series Raising Dion. Also produced by Jordan, the show will premiere on the streaming service on 4 October.

On the other hand, Rogen was last seen in the romantic comedy Long Shot, also starring Charlize Theron, O'Shea Jackson Jr, Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, Bob Odenkirk, and Alexander Skarsgård. The actor has also executive produced Amazon Prime Video's critically acclaimed series The Boys. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book of the same name, the series is centred on the titular team of vigilantes who take on people with superhuman abilities abusing their powers.

