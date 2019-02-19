Long Shot trailer: Seth Rogan is the Julia Roberts to Charlize Theron's Richard Gere in this mad-cap comedy

Seth Rogan refers to himself as the Julia Roberts to Charlize Theron's Richard Gere in yet-another it-only-happens-in-movies film, Long Shot, much like the Hollywood classic Pretty Woman.

The trailer introduces Fred Flarsky (Rogan) a gawky, unemployed journalist, who has a chance reunion with his once-babysitter and childhood crush Charlotte Field (Theron) at a party and is enamoured by her. He endeavours to pursue her; only now Field is one of the most powerful people in United States.

However, no sooner than the diplomat, who's ready to make a run for presidency hires Fred as her speechwriter, sparks fly between the two. What Flarsky seems to be not prepared about is Field's high risk lifestyle, that involves dodging a bullet or two while travelling all around the world.

Also starring June Diane Raphael, Alexander Skarsgård, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Randall Park and Bob Odenkirk, the mad-cap romantic comedy has been directed by Jonathan Levine. The project, initially titled Flarsky, was renamed as Long Shot in January 2019.

The film will have its world premiere at South by Southwest on 9 March, after which it will release in the US on 3 May.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Feb 19, 2019 18:23:53 IST