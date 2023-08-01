Celebrities are never out of the public’s eye once they step out of the safe haven of their homes. From their clothes and whereabouts to their romantic life and likely hangout spots; fans are curious about each and every detail. It is not uncommon for admirers to go to great lengths to get closer to their favourite stars. But over the years, these fans have crossed the line often and faced repercussions for their unruly attempts. Exemplifying the same,

American rapper Cardi B hurled a mic at one such concertgoer who tossed a drink at her mid-performance. The incident took place at the 30-year-old rapper’s latest show, an outdoor set at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas. The viral clip features Cardi B performing her 2018 hit song “Bodak Yellow” in an orange dress.

The video was shared on Instagram by popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his account. He captioned the post, “Amidst the performance of Cardi B a fan threw a drink on her. We wouldn’t call them a fan exactly.”

Check out the viral clip:

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post has over 1.3 lakh views. Check out some of the responses:

“I support her reaction, so no one dares to do it next time,” commented a user.

Another remarked, “Don’t disrespect the artist.”

“I fail to understand why the audience would behave like this with an artist,” an account pointed out.

“Mic-drop, I mean literally,” said an individual.

The attack on Cardi-B is the latest addition to the string of musicians being targeted with items mid-performance. Other stars like Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, Kid Cudi and Pink have all endured fans throwing objects towards or at them mid-performance.

As per People magazine, One Direction fame Harry Styles was recently targeted during his ‘Love on Tour’ show in Vienna. He was spotted crouching to the ground as he walked off stage after a fan pelted him in the eye with a flying object. As per reports, the 29-year-old singer was struck with a bouquet of roses and quickly placed his hand over his face after the concertgoer’s attempt.

Following an increase in such incidents, Adele took some time out of her ‘Weekends with Adele’ show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas to address the safety concerns at concerts.