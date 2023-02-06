Entertainment

From Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Harry Styles in a rainbow suit: Who wore what at Grammys 2023

Cardi B attended the event in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's creation

FP Staff February 06, 2023 19:10:47 IST
From Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Harry Styles in a rainbow suit: Who wore what at Grammys 2023

Grammys 2023 have concluded and as expected, they remained a bright star-studded event high on glamour with celebrities walking the red carpet in their best of looks. From Taylor Swift in a midnight blue outfit inspired by her album to Doja Cat in a black gown, here’s what everyone wore at the Grammys 2023.

Take a look:

From Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Harry Styles in a rainbow suit Who wore what at Grammys 2023

Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in a crop top and skirt set inspired by her album Midnights. The outfit was designed by Roberto Cavalli

From Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Harry Styles in a rainbow suit Who wore what at Grammys 2023

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancee Megan Fox attended the Grammys in twinning white outfits

From Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Harry Styles in a rainbow suit Who wore what at Grammys 2023

Lizzo attended the Grammys in a bright orange Dolce & Gabbana robe and dress adorned with flowers

From Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Harry Styles in a rainbow suit Who wore what at Grammys 2023

Doja Cat in her Atelier Versace gown

From Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Harry Styles in a rainbow suit Who wore what at Grammys 2023

Beyonce

From Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Harry Styles in a rainbow suit Who wore what at Grammys 2023

Harry Styles wearing a rainbow patchwork Egonlab jumpsuit covered in Swarovski crystals

From Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Harry Styles in a rainbow suit Who wore what at Grammys 2023

Sam Smith and Kim Petras in all red look channeling ‘Unholy’

From Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta to Harry Styles in a rainbow suit Who wore what at Grammys 2023

Cardi B in a Gaurav Gupta creation

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 06, 2023 19:10:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Iran singer who faces prison wins Grammy for protest anthem
Entertainment

Iran singer who faces prison wins Grammy for protest anthem

Hajipour's song “Baraye,” or “For” in English, begins with: “For dancing in the streets,” “for the fear we feel when we kiss.”

EXPLAINED | Adele, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar or Harry Styles: Who has a better chance of winning at the Grammys
Entertainment

EXPLAINED | Adele, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar or Harry Styles: Who has a better chance of winning at the Grammys

The 28-time Grammy winner Beyonce is likely to have a high chance to adding another trophy in her list

Grammys 2023: Will Beyonce overtake Georg Solti for the most wins? Will 2023 be the American singer's year?
Entertainment

Grammys 2023: Will Beyonce overtake Georg Solti for the most wins? Will 2023 be the American singer's year?

Beyonce leads the pack with nine chances at Grammy gold, followed by rapper Lamar with eight. Adele and fellow balladeer Brandi Carlile scored seven nods each.