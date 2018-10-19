You are here:

Chris Hemsworth wraps filming of Men in Black spin-off, shares behind-the-scenes photos with co-star Tessa Thompson

Chris Hemsworth has wrapped up the shooting of the latest Men in Black spinoff, the actor announced the news on Instagram.

Hemsworth shared few behind-the-scenes images along with his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson and director F. Gary Gray, thanking the team for "fun times, big laughs and solid memories". Thompson and Hemsworth will be portraying MIB agents in the franchise reboot, made famous by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The original movie followed Smith and Jones, who played agents of a secret organisation, known as the Men in Black, who protected Earth from intergalactic antagonists.

Other cast members include Liam Neeson, Liam Hemsworth, Rafe Spall, Kumail Nanjiani and street-dancing duo Les Twins aka Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois.

The Men in Black spinoff is being financed by Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald with legendary director Steven Spielberg executive producing.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 17:32 PM