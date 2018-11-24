#MeToo in India: Actress Kate Sharma withdraws sexual harassment case against Subhash Ghai

Actress-model Kate Sharma on 20 November withdrew the case she filed against Subhash Ghai for sexually harassing her. In an interaction with Mid-Day, she said she was 'fed up' with the way her case was being handled.

"Yes, I have informed the Mumbai Police that I want withdraw my complaint against Subhash Ghai. I want to take care of my family and my ailing mother instead of roaming here and there to get justice for whatever has happened to me. I had never told my family about what happened; they saw me on TV and were completely disturbed," Sharma told the publication.

She added that besides complaints being lodged with the police, no further action has been taken against alleged perpetrators. Sharma also posted a photograph of the note on Instagram and wrote, "Don’t want anything from anyone, neither wanted to get into traumas and shocks. Entire #metoo campaign became fun and entertainment for India; I don’t want to be a part of the fun (sic)."

The development was also confirmed by a senior Mumbai police officer. He said the police was going to record Sharma's statement and then start enquiry but the actress informed them about her decision through a written note.

Sharma had filed a complaint against Ghai in October. ANI had quoted Sharma as saying. "He called me at his house on 6 August. Five to six people were present there and he asked me to give him a massage. I massaged him and went to wash my hands. He followed me, called me to his room to talk and tried to kiss me."

