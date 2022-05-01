Met Gala 2022: When and where to watch fashion's biggest event

The event will be the second volume in the two-part Costume Institute exhibition series — In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, opened on 18 September and was preceded by the 2021 Met Gala on 13 September

The Met Gala is set to return this year, as is custom, on the first Monday of May, which for 2022 is Monday 2 May. The event will be the second volume in the two-part Costume Institute exhibition series. The first, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, opened on 18 September and was preceded by the 2021 Met Gala on 13 September.

Here are all the details that you need to know about this year's event:

The Met Gala

The Met Gala, which is also known as the Costume Institute Benefit or the Met Ball, is a charity event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City each spring.

The event draws in the biggest A-list names, who will dress according to a set theme, usually in bespoke creations from the world's most impactful fashion designers.

The ball tends to raise millions for the Costume Institute at the Met - which holds an annual accompanying exhibition - through the sale of tickets, which are bought by designers and brands. Tickets cost around $35,000 each, with tables ranging from $200,000 to $300,000. It also launches the annual spring fashion exhibit that brings hundreds of thousands of visitors to the museum.

Last year the evening earned more than a whopping $16.4 million for the Met's Costume Institute.

The hosts this year

This year's hosts are Regina King, power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. September's slate of hosts included Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

Of course, Vogue's Anna Wintour is supervising the whole shebang as she has since the '90s. Her fellow honorary co-chairs are designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

Theme

The Met Gala theme for this year is "Gilded glamour, white-tie," guests have been told. As usual, the sartorial theme comes from the exhibit the gala launches: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which is the second of star curator Andrew Bolton's two-part show exploring the roots of American style.

This one will showcase some lesser-known designers, and also some top film directors, including Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, host King, and last year's Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. Their work will be displayed in the period rooms of the American Wing,

What happens

Entering the museum, guests walk past an impossibly enormous flower arrangement in the lobby (one was over 250,000 white roses) and over to cocktails, often held in the airy Petrie Court. Or, they head to view the exhibit. Around 8 pm, they're summoned to dinner.

Where to watch

The official Met Gala livestream will be hosted by Vogue. It will kick off at 6 pm ET (3.30 am IST) and broadcast live on Vogue.com. Besides it can also be watched on digital platforms -- Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

