MET Gala 2019: Twitter loses its head over the accessory Jared Leto paired with his Gucci ensemble

The annual MET Gala even has always encouraged its guests to push the boundaries of fashion and creativity. Every year brings with it wilder and more outlandish costumes, which usually drives social media users into a frenzy.

Following the theme for this year, ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra went for an unconventional Dior gown, Katy Perry walked the pink carpet as a chandelier and Jared Leto, who was in Gucci from head to toe, carried a life-sized replica of his own head.

According to Vogue, Leto's look has been taken from Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's 2018 show, where models walked the runway with similar replicas. E!News reports that Leto's head took about six months to make.

The Oscar-winner's accessory drew reactions from many Twitter users. One user compared it to Ned Stark's beheading from Game of Thrones, but for some, this stunt was just the perfect joke fodder.

my therapist: Jared Leto isn’t real he can’t hurt you Jared Leto: https://t.co/AZOz4DzRKz — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) May 6, 2019

Why is everyone acting like Jared Leto is special when Gibby did it first?? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0ix82ptZE3 — eman (@emanomairi_) May 6, 2019

i cant belive jared leto killed russel brand for the met gala https://t.co/du0HT6pWx5 — pussé mignon (@renjamiin) May 6, 2019

The only thing worse than one Jared Leto is two Jared Letos pic.twitter.com/X9X38lJsgF — Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) May 7, 2019

Jared Leto’s decapitated head has better hair than him — Diamond Douglas Weezt Lezwis (@shaqpipelegs) May 7, 2019

Somewhere there's a Jared Leto RealDoll without a head — Ross Floate (@RossFloate) May 7, 2019

omg courtney cox holding jared leto's head at the met gala is a mood pic.twitter.com/61T6Gf4YkW — alexis okoro (@alexisokoro) May 7, 2019

Goodnight to everyone except Jared Leto's extra head. — Brian Zavala (@brianzavala) May 7, 2019

May 07, 2019

