MET Gala 2019: Twitter loses its head over the accessory Jared Leto paired with his Gucci ensemble

FP Staff

May 07, 2019 11:50:34 IST

The annual MET Gala even has always encouraged its guests to push the boundaries of fashion and creativity. Every year brings with it wilder and more outlandish costumes, which usually drives social media users into a frenzy.

Following the theme for this year, ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra went for an unconventional Dior gown, Katy Perry walked the pink carpet as a chandelier and Jared Leto, who was in Gucci from head to toe, carried a life-sized replica of his own head.

According to Vogue, Leto's look has been taken from Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele's 2018 show, where models walked the runway with similar replicas. E!News reports that Leto's head took about six months to make.

The Oscar-winner's accessory drew reactions from many Twitter users. One user compared it to Ned Stark's beheading from Game of Thrones, but for some, this stunt was just the perfect joke fodder.

 

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 11:54:59 IST

