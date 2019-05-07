Met Gala 2019 outfits remind Twitter of Disney characters; fans compare Katy Perry to Beauty and the Beast's Lumière
The 2019 Met Gala seems like one of the most extravagant fashion events of the year so far. It is also going down in the Twitter Hall of Fame. This year, Hollywood perfectly aligned to the 2019 Met Gala theme "camp," dressing in some outrageous, jaw-dropping outfits. However, this also kicked off a meme fest on social media.
From Katy Perry's chandelier look — which had people comparing her to Lumière from Beauty and the Beast, to Lady Gaga's bold four-outfit change, over-the-top celebrity looks inspired a hoard of memes on the internet. Below are some of the best memes doing the rounds.
Everyone sitting around the tables tonight #metgala pic.twitter.com/kgknKjjSSa
— Iliass (@iliiaso) May 7, 2019
While Zendaya channeled her inner Cinderella, Kendall and Kylie Jenner's looks were termed as Cinderella's evil sisters.
Cinderella and her evil stepsisters #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BbRAxCb5A3 — LTT (@typsonM) May 7, 2019
#MetGala Kendall and kylie who’s ur inspo?? pic.twitter.com/Cm0ig7hie6
— nap queen♕ (@em_chew) May 6, 2019
Priyanka Chopra's frizzy hair and signature crown look was compared to Sri Lankan cricketer Malinga. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, who went in for an understated white suit, was compared to Game of Thrones character Petyr Baelish.
♂️ pic.twitter.com/dRkT6PGEPx — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 7, 2019
Who did it better ?
RT for Malinga
Like for Priyanka pic.twitter.com/XyjKaf1vQv
— Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) May 7, 2019
Why does Nick Jonas looks like Petyr Baelish? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/46ButHf40a
— Angie with luv 💜 (@fairy_jmin) May 7, 2019
Lady Gaga played Russian doll as her entourage unzipped three different looks in hot pink and black, until she sported nothing but glittering black lingerie. Her range of looks and level of extra was too much for internet who embraced Gaga's campy sartorial display into the perfect memes
me playing hard to get pic.twitter.com/3cm0Kofl8E — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 6, 2019
Going to my ex's funeral like... #MetGala pic.twitter.com/LdN0oAYXBV — ѕαlѕαĸι (@Noeelleex) May 6, 2019
Me attending a party I'm not invited to#MetGala pic.twitter.com/wUJhhK9JMB
— Paolo (@Ic3lad_) May 6, 2019
when a guy doesn’t use me as a therapist or an emotional crutch pic.twitter.com/iubDhnuJpz
— Lara Parker (@laraeparker) May 7, 2019
Benedict Cumberbatch out here dressed like a rich person's conscience...#MetGala pic.twitter.com/R5DimUwGnk — JR (@JermaineRowe) May 7, 2019
Katy Perry's human chandelier look was compared to Lumière from Beauty and the Beast, with Twitterati throwing a shade at the singer for not crediting Lumière.
i had to. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/f8doQAxO2d
— shawn MET GALA 2019 (@nikidan5) May 6, 2019
Katy Perry rocking the Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast look. Burn it down!!!! pic.twitter.com/qPbSsu4juP #MetGala — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 6, 2019
Isi jhumar ke neechey dafan hai Shanti Priya ki laash https://t.co/qdLFFancdR
— tarbooza kharbooz (@nakaamrade) May 6, 2019
i don't hate it pic.twitter.com/qV7TBnjCnE — Ali Drucker (@ali_drucker) May 6, 2019
Is this Harry Potter camp?
150 points to Billy Porter #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jwJQ4ls8Gj
— M A D D Y ✨ (@madeleine_lily_) May 6, 2019
"OK so who the hell is going to follow Gaga??" Billy Porter: "I'll do it." #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/aJmB0Qk3jd
— Carolyn Twersky (@carolyn_twersky) May 6, 2019
Someone forgot to invite Sharpay from High School Musical to the 2019 Met Gala.
ashley tisdale is serving at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/NLfL4wVsfT — Sharpay (@sharpayyyyyyy) May 6, 2019
Celeste Labedz, a geophysics student from California Institute of Technology decided to decode all the celeb gowns to minerals and put them on her Twitter. While Lady Gaga matched Rhodochrosite, Lily Singh denoted quartz.
Charli XCX - sulfur pic.twitter.com/1fRZBXuRTG
— Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019
Julianne Moore - peridotite pic.twitter.com/LDFFeEeDt0
— Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019
Lilly Singh - quartz (var. amethyst) pic.twitter.com/i1it67kE8N
— Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019
Updated Date: May 07, 2019 16:10:25 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.