Met Gala 2019 outfits remind Twitter of Disney characters; fans compare Katy Perry to Beauty and the Beast's Lumière

FP Staff

May 07, 2019 14:13:04 IST

The 2019 Met Gala seems like one of the most extravagant fashion events of the year so far. It is also going down in the Twitter Hall of Fame. This year, Hollywood perfectly aligned to the 2019 Met Gala theme "camp," dressing in some outrageous, jaw-dropping outfits. However, this also kicked off a meme fest on social media.

From Katy Perry's chandelier look — which had people comparing her to Lumière from Beauty and the Beast, to Lady Gaga's bold four-outfit change, over-the-top celebrity looks inspired a hoard of memes on the internet. Below are some of the best memes doing the rounds.

While Zendaya channeled her inner Cinderella, Kendall and Kylie Jenner's looks were termed as Cinderella's evil sisters.

Priyanka Chopra's frizzy hair and signature crown look was compared to Sri Lankan cricketer Malinga. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, who went in for an understated white suit, was compared to Game of Thrones character Petyr Baelish.

Lady Gaga played Russian doll as her entourage unzipped three different looks in hot pink and black, until she sported nothing but glittering black lingerie. Her range of looks and level of extra was too much for internet who embraced Gaga's campy sartorial display into the perfect memes

 

Katy Perry's human chandelier look was compared to Lumière from Beauty and the Beast, with Twitterati throwing a shade at the singer for not crediting Lumière.

 

 

Is this Harry Potter camp?

 

Someone forgot to invite Sharpay from High School Musical to the 2019 Met Gala.

Celeste Labedz, a geophysics student from California Institute of Technology decided to decode all the celeb gowns to minerals and put them on her Twitter. While Lady Gaga matched Rhodochrosite, Lily Singh denoted quartz.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 16:10:25 IST

