Met Gala 2019 outfits remind Twitter of Disney characters; fans compare Katy Perry to Beauty and the Beast's Lumière

The 2019 Met Gala seems like one of the most extravagant fashion events of the year so far. It is also going down in the Twitter Hall of Fame. This year, Hollywood perfectly aligned to the 2019 Met Gala theme "camp," dressing in some outrageous, jaw-dropping outfits. However, this also kicked off a meme fest on social media.

From Katy Perry's chandelier look — which had people comparing her to Lumière from Beauty and the Beast, to Lady Gaga's bold four-outfit change, over-the-top celebrity looks inspired a hoard of memes on the internet. Below are some of the best memes doing the rounds.

While Zendaya channeled her inner Cinderella, Kendall and Kylie Jenner's looks were termed as Cinderella's evil sisters.

Priyanka Chopra's frizzy hair and signature crown look was compared to Sri Lankan cricketer Malinga. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, who went in for an understated white suit, was compared to Game of Thrones character Petyr Baelish.

Who did it better ?

RT for Malinga

Like for Priyanka pic.twitter.com/XyjKaf1vQv — Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) May 7, 2019

Why does Nick Jonas looks like Petyr Baelish? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/46ButHf40a — Angie with luv 💜 (@fairy_jmin) May 7, 2019

Lady Gaga played Russian doll as her entourage unzipped three different looks in hot pink and black, until she sported nothing but glittering black lingerie. Her range of looks and level of extra was too much for internet who embraced Gaga's campy sartorial display into the perfect memes

me playing hard to get pic.twitter.com/3cm0Kofl8E — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 6, 2019

Me attending a party I'm not invited to#MetGala pic.twitter.com/wUJhhK9JMB — Paolo (@Ic3lad_) May 6, 2019

when a guy doesn’t use me as a therapist or an emotional crutch pic.twitter.com/iubDhnuJpz — Lara Parker (@laraeparker) May 7, 2019

Benedict Cumberbatch out here dressed like a rich person's conscience...#MetGala pic.twitter.com/R5DimUwGnk — JR (@JermaineRowe) May 7, 2019

Katy Perry's human chandelier look was compared to Lumière from Beauty and the Beast, with Twitterati throwing a shade at the singer for not crediting Lumière.

Katy Perry rocking the Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast look. Burn it down!!!! pic.twitter.com/qPbSsu4juP #MetGala — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 6, 2019

Isi jhumar ke neechey dafan hai Shanti Priya ki laash https://t.co/qdLFFancdR — tarbooza kharbooz (@nakaamrade) May 6, 2019

i don't hate it pic.twitter.com/qV7TBnjCnE — Ali Drucker (@ali_drucker) May 6, 2019

Is this Harry Potter camp?

150 points to Billy Porter #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jwJQ4ls8Gj — M A D D Y ✨ (@madeleine_lily_) May 6, 2019

"OK so who the hell is going to follow Gaga??" Billy Porter: "I'll do it." #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/aJmB0Qk3jd — Carolyn Twersky (@carolyn_twersky) May 6, 2019

Someone forgot to invite Sharpay from High School Musical to the 2019 Met Gala.

Celeste Labedz, a geophysics student from California Institute of Technology decided to decode all the celeb gowns to minerals and put them on her Twitter. While Lady Gaga matched Rhodochrosite, Lily Singh denoted quartz.

Charli XCX - sulfur pic.twitter.com/1fRZBXuRTG — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019

Julianne Moore - peridotite pic.twitter.com/LDFFeEeDt0 — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019

Lilly Singh - quartz (var. amethyst) pic.twitter.com/i1it67kE8N — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) May 7, 2019

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 16:10:25 IST

