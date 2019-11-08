Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone nominated as MET Gala co-chairs for 2020

The Met Gala next year may be the closest we will ever come to getting a Miranda Priestly moment at the starry event.

Meryl Streep has been named as a co-chair of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Oscar-winner played Priestly, a thinly veiled fictional version of Vogue editor Anna Wintour, in the movie The Devil Wears Prada.

Wintour clearly has no hard feelings because she selected Streep as a co-chair along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and fellow Oscar-winner Emma Stone. Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere rounds out the group.

The theme of the gala is About Time: Fashion and Duration, which the museum described as a meditation on the ephemeral nature of fashion.

It takes place on 4 May, and will launch the spring exhibit. The show is curated, as always, by Andrew Bolton.

The theme for this year was Camp, and had Lady Gaga as a co-host. The musician-turned-actress came in a three-layered ensemble, that was much appreciated by fashion critics.

Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix drama The Laundromat, inspired by the Panama Papers, saw Meryl shine on the silver screen this year. Streep shared screen space with Antonio Banderas and Gary Oldman.

Talking about the film, Streep had told Variety, "If it (The Laundromat) were released in theaters, I don’t know, several thousand people in Manhattan, Boston and Los Angeles, who gravitate toward the material, would see it. Netflix is in 133 million households globally. It will reach places where it would not have normally been found. And that’s great, because it really is for the audience who doesn’t know about it already.”

