Mersal director Atlee Kumar confirms third collaboration with Vijay on upcoming Thalapathy 63

Director Atlee Kumar is known for his super hit ventures with actor Vijay in Theri and Mersal. There were reports that the duo were set to reunite for the third time for a new project, titled Thalapathy 63, which is being produced by AGS Entertainment.

Confirming the news, Atlee recently opened up about the developments of the project, stating that currently, the film is at the scripting stage and that the writers had a 'strong' screenplay in mind. As reported by Indiaglitz, Atlee also said that the new venture will be double the amount of entertainment as compared to the previous films. Atlee added that collaborating with Vijay on yet another film was a very exciting prospect for the director.

On the other hand, Vijay's upcoming film Sarkar, helmed by AR Murugadoss is scheduled to hit theatres on 6 November. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film features music by AR Rahman and also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Varalakshmi Sarathkuamar, Radha Ravi, Premkumar, Pazha Karuppaiah and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast.

Director AR Murugadoss and Vijay are uniting on Sarkar after Kaththi and Thuppakki.

Atlee and Vijay's Mersal proved to be a huge success at the box office, making the film the highest Tamil grosser of 2017.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 13:17 PM