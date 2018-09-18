You are here:

Mersal director Atlee Kumar confirms third collaboration with Vijay on upcoming Thalapathy 63

FP Staff

Sep,18 2018 13:17:56 IST

Director Atlee Kumar is known for his super hit ventures with actor Vijay in Theri and Mersal. There were reports that the duo were set to reunite for the third time for a new project, titled Thalapathy 63, which is being produced by AGS Entertainment.

Vijay. Image from Facebook

Vijay. Image from Facebook

Confirming the news, Atlee recently opened up about the developments of the project, stating that currently, the film is at the scripting stage and that the writers had a 'strong' screenplay in mind. As reported by Indiaglitz, Atlee also said that the new venture will be double the amount of entertainment as compared to the previous films. Atlee added that collaborating with Vijay on yet another film was a very exciting prospect for the director.

On the other hand, Vijay's upcoming film Sarkar, helmed by AR Murugadoss is scheduled to hit theatres on 6 November. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film features music by AR Rahman and also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Varalakshmi Sarathkuamar, Radha Ravi, Premkumar, Pazha Karuppaiah and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast.

Director AR Murugadoss and Vijay are uniting on Sarkar after Kaththi and Thuppakki.

Atlee and Vijay's Mersal proved to be a huge success at the box office, making the film the highest Tamil grosser of 2017.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 13:17 PM

tags: AR Murugadoss , Atlee , BuzzPatrol , Mersal , Sarkar , Southside , Tamil Cinema , Thalapathy 63 , Theri , Vijay

also see

Vijay mobbed by throngs of fans as Sarkar actor visits Puducherry to attend wedding of former MLA's daughter

Vijay mobbed by throngs of fans as Sarkar actor visits Puducherry to attend wedding of former MLA's daughter

Director Manoj Beedha on Vanjagar Ulagam: Not a regular gangster film; it will will bring a new dimension to it

Director Manoj Beedha on Vanjagar Ulagam: Not a regular gangster film; it will will bring a new dimension to it

Indian 2 to start rolling by end of 2018; flashback portion will be a major highlight in Kamal Haasan film

Indian 2 to start rolling by end of 2018; flashback portion will be a major highlight in Kamal Haasan film