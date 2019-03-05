Mere Pyare Prime Minister's 'Bajaa Bajaa' is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's tribute to iconic Holi songs

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming film Mere Pyare Prime Minister is creating considerable buzz with its unique plot. The film's latest song 'Bajaa Bajaa' is a treat right in time for the colourful festival of Holi. As per an article in Deccan Chronicle, Mehra has always been an ardent fan of filmmaker V Shantaram's filmography and 'Bajaa Bajaa' was Mehra's tribute to the veteran. The song is a remake of 'Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat' song from Navrang.

The song has been composed by Shankar Ehsan Loy and its lyrics have been penned by Gulzar. Shankar Mahadevan, Divya Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Rekha Bharadwaj, Shrinidhi Ghatate, and Neela Mulhekar have lent vocals to 'Bajaa Bajaa'. Visually exquisite, 'Bajaa Bajaa' is reminiscent of Bollywood's numerous iconic Holi numbers like 'Rang Barse' from 1976 classic Kabhi Kabhie.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister charts Kanhu's journey as he campaigns for better sanitation facilities after his mother and other slum dwellers suffer from issues of open defecation. The film features National award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister is scheduled to hit theatres on 15 March.

