Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mere Pyare Prime Minister pushed by a week, will now release on 15 March

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister will now release on 15 March. The film was pushed by a week as its initial release date was 8 March. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his social media handle.

#MereyPyarePrimeMinister gets a new release date: 15 March 2019... Film highlights mother-son relationship... Stars Anjali Patil... Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra... Music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy... Lyrics by Gulzar. pic.twitter.com/bDu2Iok4Ic — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2019

The film is centered on Kanhaiya, also known as Kanu, who wants to get a toilet constructed for his mother, who raises him single-handedly. The mother is played by award-winning actress Anjali Patil. Mehra found the lead actors of his film while on a recce in the slums of the city. The lyrics for the songs of Mere Pyare Prime Minister have been penned by Gulzar while the background score has been provided by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Mere Pyaare Prime Minister was also the only Asian film which was screened at the Rome Film Festival. On 23 October, the Official Selection of the Rome Film Fest presented three productions from three different continents. From Asia, Mehra's directorial was screened in Sala Petrassi. Mehra reportedly shot extensively in the murky alleys of Mumbai to give an authentic look to the frames. The crew began shooting at a slum in Ghatkopar and then moved to one in Powai.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 15:56:19 IST