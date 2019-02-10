Mere Pyare Prime Minister: Trailer of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film shows a little boy's journey to meet country's PM

The trailer of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial Mere Pyare Prime Minister was released on 10 February.

The clip opens to Kanhu and his two friends walking to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Outside the gates, they greet the president's bodyguards on horseback and ask them whether the prime minister resides there. What follows is the reason why they ended up there in the first place. Kanhu is an eight year old, living in the slums of Mumbai with his mother who raised him single-handedly. Following an incident where his mother is sexually harassed, he writes a letter to the prime minister. He then struggles to get it delivered and also meet the government leader in person.

The mother is played by award-winning actress Anjali Patil. Atul Kulkarni also plays a pivotal role. Mehra found the lead actors of his film while on a recce in the slums of the city.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister was also the only Asian film which was screened at the Rome Film Festival. On 23 October, the Official Selection of the Rome Film Fest presented three productions from three different continents. From Asia, Mehra's directorial was screened in Sala Petrassi. Mehra reportedly shot extensively in the murky alleys of Mumbai to give an authentic look to the frames. The crew began shooting at a slum in Ghatkopar and then moved to one in Powai.

The lyrics for the songs have been penned by Gulzar while the background score has been provided by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister will release on 15 March.

Watch the trailer here.



