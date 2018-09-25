Mere Pyare Prime Minister, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, to release on 14 December

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming film, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 14 December, 2018.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has explored stories that are rooted in the country in his previous films such as Rang De Basanti and Delhi 6, will focus on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in the country with Mere Pyare Prime Minister. It highlights the relationship between a mother and son, and stars National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil in the role of the mother.

The film has been shot in real locations which were finalised after the recce of one month in Mumbai. Three years ago, Mehra had visited the Gandhi Ashram in Gandhinagar with an NGO which had decided to bring about change in the country after the release of Rang De Basanti. After seeing the Mahatma’s model toilets, the filmmaker started an initiative to build washrooms in municipal schools.

Mere Pyare Prime Minister was earlier slated to be released on Gandhi Jayanti since the film, the filmmaker had said, was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. "Gandhi is a recurring motif in the film... It comes many times....four times in the film," Mehra had said.

The music of the film is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.

