Tributes have been pouring in for late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri ever since his demise on 15 February. Amul has joined the bandwagon and paid homage to India’s Disco King with a special monochromatic cartoon.

The tribute, which was posted late night yesterday, 16 February, has many left social media users feeling emotional.

The image posted by Amul features Lahiri sitting by a piano. He is also depicted with a mic in his hand while a disco light ball shines overhead. Above the cartoon are the lyrics “Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna”, from the song Chalte Chalte. The hit song was composed by Lahiri and sung by Kishore Kumar in 1976.

Amul posted this picture with the caption “Tribute to ‘disco king’ and legendary Indian singer/composer”.

Since being posted, the cartoon has garnered over one lakh likes. Many internet users hailed Amul’s creative tribute while others paid homage to Lahiri. Several people reacted with folded hands and crying emojis.

Bappi Lahiri passed away late night on 15 February due to obstructive sleep apnea. Fondly known as Bappi Da, the singer-composer introduced the disco style of music in India. With several chart-topping numbers such as Jimmy Jimmy, Yaad Aa Raha Hai and I Am A Disco Dancer, the composer brought in a more contemporary and vibrant soundscape to Indian film music.

While Lahiri is best remembered for his dance numbers, the late composer was incredibly versatile and had composed several unforgettable tunes of all genres of music. Many of his compositions, including Dil Mein Ho Tum, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezaar and Tamma Tamma, remain popular with listeners decades after they were first released.

He was also a prolific singer with several chartbusters to his name such as Ooh La La, Bambai Se Aya Mera Dost and Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re. Lahiri’s last song was Bhankas from the 2020 Tiger-Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Baaghi 3.

The singer-composer was laid to rest today, 17 February in Mumbai.