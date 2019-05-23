Men In Black: International — Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanya Malhotra will lend voices to Hindi dubbed version

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra will lend their voices for the Hindi version of the much-anticipated science-fiction action comedy Men In Black: International, as per a press release issued by Sony Pictures Entertainment. While Chaturvedi will be filling in for Chris Hemsworth's voice, Sanya will voice Tessa Thompson's parts.

This will be the first time that both Siddhant and Sanya voice international artistes such as Hemsworth and Thompson.

Helmed by F Gary Gray, the fourth installment in the series reveals that Tessa's character Agent M has been assigned on a mission to London with Chris's Agent H in order to root out a malicious alien force called The Hive, intergalactic shape shifters who can turn into anything or anyone, including the MIB agents. Thompson and Hemsworth have previously worked together in Thor: Ragnarok.

The film also features Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson and Emma Thompson in pivotal roles.

Men In Black: International is scheduled to hit screens on 14 June in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:05:40 IST

