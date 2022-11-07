While OTT platforms gear up for many major releases this week, it seems like edge-of-the-seat thrillers are the flavour of the week as platforms are about to witness some thrilling releases this week. Among them will be action filmmaker James Cullen Bressack’s Hot Seat on Lionsgate Play. All set to release on 11 November 2022, Hot Seat is an attempt to bring an explosive cyber thrilling idea to life, featuring Oscar winner Mel Gibson opposite Kevin Dillon.

The official trailer of the film was also released a few weeks back on YouTube giving an exciting experience to the audience. As stated by the makers, the film circles around a hacker-turned-IT expert Orlando Friar (Kevin Dillon) who finds himself on the ‘Hot Seat‘ after realising that he has a bomb strapped to his desk chair. However, things go south when the Friar is forced by an unknown maniacal caller to pull off a challenging cyber robbery or have his daughter abducted.

Then comes into the scene, Mel Gibson as Wallace Reed, a fearless expert on the bomb squad to take things into his hands. While the film seems to build tension at every moment, the trailer will convincingly put you on the edge of your seat as Friar races in order to clear his name and further expose the real culprit.

Cutting it short, the story revolves around how Orlando is forced to empty Wall Street bank accounts in order to save his and his daughter’s life while Reed must race against time to save him before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, actors like Shannen Doherty, Sam Asghari, Michael Welch, and Eddie Steeples are also in prominent roles.

Watch the trailer here:

The film which went on floors in October 2021 also marks the third collaboration between actor Mel Gibson and producers Randall Emmett and George Furla.

