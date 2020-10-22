Meghana Raj, wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, gives birth to first child in Bengaluru

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away in June this year due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 39.

Actor Meghana Raj Sarja, the wife of late Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, gave birth to a baby boy on 22 October morning. Brother-in-law of Meghana, Dhruva Sarja, took to Instagram stories to announce the birth of a new member in the Sarja family.

According to a report by The News Minute, Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja's firth child was born at 11:07 am at a private hospital in south Bengaluru.

The report quoted Chiranjeevi Sarja's mother saying that she is happy and feels that she is seeing Chirajeevi again.

"We have been in such grief all these days and it’s such a happy day. Today is also the day Meghana and Chiranjeevi got engaged," she added.

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away earlier in June this year due to a cardiac arrest. He was 39.

Earlier this month, Meghana shared pictures of her baby shower on her Instagram. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen sitting on a chair and there is a cutout of Chiranjeevi next to her.

Check out the picture below

According to The Times of India, the Sarja family celebrated the birth of the child by distributing sweets among fans who had congregated outside the hospital. Pictures of the baby have been shared by fan clubs and are trending widely on social media. In one of the photos, the newborn is pictured close to his father's portrait.



View this post on Instagram Junior chiru is comming ❤❤ A post shared by DS_BOSS (@_action_prince_fc) on Oct 21, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT

Another picture shows Dhruva holding his nephew in his arms in the hospital.



View this post on Instagram Ayyyyoo cuteness overload ❤❤ A post shared by DS_BOSS (@_action_prince_fc) on Oct 22, 2020 at 12:16am PDT

Chiranjeevi and Meghana got married in 2018. The untimely demise of the actor sent a shock wave across the Kannada film industry.

Earlier this week, Dhruva also purchased a silver cradle worth Rs 10 lakh for the newborn.