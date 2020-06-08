You are here:

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at 39; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kriti Kharbanda tweet condolences

FP Staff

Jun 08, 2020 11:51:12 IST

Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday, his family said.

The 39-year-old actor complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away, his family members said.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, the grandson of noted Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja, had acted in 22 films. He had married actress Meghana Raj two years ago.

Chiranjeevi had made his debut with the movie Vayuputra, which was an home production of Sarja family. In a career spanning about ten years, he featured in films like Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others. His recent movie was Shivarjuna where he starred along with Amrutha Iyengar and Akshatha Srinivas in the lead.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja and said he was a popular actor and was blessed with great talent.

A few celebrities also shared their tributes on twitter. Check out some of them here

(With inputs from PTI)

