Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away at 39; Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kriti Kharbanda tweet condolences

Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to a cardiac arrest at a city hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday, his family said.

The 39-year-old actor complained of restlessness following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away, his family members said.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, the grandson of noted Kannada actor Shakti Prasad and nephew of multilingual film actor Arjun Sarja, had acted in 22 films. He had married actress Meghana Raj two years ago.

Chiranjeevi had made his debut with the movie Vayuputra, which was an home production of Sarja family. In a career spanning about ten years, he featured in films like Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others. His recent movie was Shivarjuna where he starred along with Amrutha Iyengar and Akshatha Srinivas in the lead.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa condoled the death of Chiranjeevi Sarja and said he was a popular actor and was blessed with great talent.

A few celebrities also shared their tributes on twitter. Check out some of them here

Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face💔💔💔my deepest condolences to the whole family !! — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) June 7, 2020

My first co star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can’t believe you’ve left us, chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace chiru! ❤️ — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) June 7, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghna and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z5FJ03Ahcm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 7, 2020

This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace @chirusarja .. I am out of words. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 7, 2020

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) June 7, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020 11:51:12 IST

