Artificial intelligence (AI) has always been a fundamental part of the media and entertainment industry. With time, technological advancements have dramatically altered how content is produced, distributed, and experienced by consumers. The latest to follow the trend is Power TV, a popular Kannada news channel. The news broadcaster recently showcased its inaugural news show featuring South’s first AI-news presenter, Soundarya. In her first address, she acknowledged how some of her colleagues, AI news presenters, have already started working with certain channels in North India.

The pioneering regional AI-anchor greeted everyone with a ‘hello.’ She introduced herself as: “I am Soundarya, Power TV’s pioneering robotic anchor and the first of my kind in South India.” The anchor’s statement was inclusive of AI’s usage in every industry and how it has become a crucial part of the TV news industry as well.

Furthermore, the news channel plans to make full use of Soundarya’s capabilities as an AI presenter by exploring varied news shows featuring her.

Check out the AI anchor’s first news delivery:

Power TV News has over 6.3 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Other AI-based anchors

News18 Punjab/Haryana, was however, the very first regional channel to launch Artificial Intelligence via its platform for a live ground event. The robotic anchor was named ‘AI Kaur’ and her presence was marked at the recently organised Season 4 of the Education Summit. The summit was centered around the principles of ‘Innovate, Educate, Elevate,’ providing a distinguished platform for dialogue and discussion. One of the key highlights of the event was the introduction of the AI-based anchor.

Kaur’s on-screen charm as she warmly welcomed the prominent personalities in attendance at the summit was highly appreciated. In addition, the robot’s inundated and thought-provoking questions to the panelists in English were lauded.

The robotic anchor explained in detail about the use of Artificial Intelligence in modern times. In addition, she engaged in varied insightful conversations with panelists, exploring crucial aspects of using flourishing technology to transform the education system and how this could lead to creative suggestions and valuable conclusions.

Not just them, Odisha also made an impact with the launch of the state’s first AI-news presenter Lisa. OTV, an Odia channel took the internet by storm after launching its news presenter communicating in both English and Odia.